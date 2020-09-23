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The REAL Truth about COVID 19. It was made in France at Institute Pasteur
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148 views • September 23, 2020
Its true. You have been misled by lies. The Chinese phony scientist on the news lately, pinning the virus on the Chinese. She is a shill, an actor, and a liar. It is THE microchip in liquid form and it will kill you. The vaccine contains Microsoft patented nano-particles activated by 5G to track you and mine Bitcoin off you before it kills you as it will contain HIV, SARS, Malaria, COVID 19 and more plus plasmids to change your DNA.
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