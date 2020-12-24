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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 32 Dr Zach w/ Del Bigtree
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175 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
Two great men doing all they can to awake the masses to all of this corruption surrounding mankind driven by FEAR... we must confront and face these truths together and insure the world together stands as one.
A Warrior Calls stands with Dr. Zach Bush and Del BigTree for our world.
God Speed.
Two great men doing all they can to awake the masses to all of this corruption surrounding mankind driven by FEAR... we must confront and face these truths together and insure the world together stands as one.
A Warrior Calls stands with Dr. Zach Bush and Del BigTree for our world.
God Speed.
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