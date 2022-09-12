Create New Account
OBAMAGATE - Corruption at the highest levels with a complete lack of accountability
Obama lied when he said he wanted Trump to succeed because America will succeed. Really he never thought Trump would win. 44 set out to undermine 45's Presidency from it's campaign launch along with Crooked Killary and a horde of deep state operatives. Will there ever be any real justice?

Video edited by Cash Daily for Know What's Right.

