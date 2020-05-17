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River in Israel turns Red with Blood 'like Biblical Plague of Egypt'!!
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446 views • May 17, 2020
BLOODY HELL Israel river turns red with blood ‘like biblical plague of Egypt’!
A VILE blood-filled river in Israel is prompting fears of an imminent "major environmental disaster".
One horrified photographer described the reddened Nahal Alexander waterway as looking "like the Bible's plague of blood in Egypt".
Israeli's media has for weeks been publishing pics of red, blood-filled water gushing into Alexander River - loved for its wildlife and beauty.
A VILE blood-filled river in Israel is prompting fears of an imminent "major environmental disaster".
One horrified photographer described the reddened Nahal Alexander waterway as looking "like the Bible's plague of blood in Egypt".
Israeli's media has for weeks been publishing pics of red, blood-filled water gushing into Alexander River - loved for its wildlife and beauty.
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