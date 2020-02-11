© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Does God Say About 'LGBT'?
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
156 views • February 11, 2020
Learn from the Bible what God says about ‘LGBT,’ as Steven Andrew leads the nation to reaffirm covenant that the USA follows Jesus Christ.
What does the Bible teach about homosexuality? Everyone has an opinion; However, God’s opinion is love and truth, and what we are judged by. We need to be saved and to have our lives glorify God. Parents should be concerned for their children’s safety. As a nation, we need God’s protection. Watch and learn what God says.
Learn more:
https://www.usa.church/what-does-the-bible-say-about-lgbt/
Donate:
https://usa.church/partner
What does the Bible teach about homosexuality? Everyone has an opinion; However, God’s opinion is love and truth, and what we are judged by. We need to be saved and to have our lives glorify God. Parents should be concerned for their children’s safety. As a nation, we need God’s protection. Watch and learn what God says.
Learn more:
https://www.usa.church/what-does-the-bible-say-about-lgbt/
Donate:
https://usa.church/partner
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.