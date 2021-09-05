© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccinated individuals show radioactivity that could make unvaccinated ill
Follow
0
Share
Report
121 views • September 05, 2021
ORWELL CITY - September 04, 2021
In an exclusive interview for the program La Voz de España on Channel 5 TV, La Quinta Columna reported that, in addition to detecting ionizing waves in the environment using Geiger counters, they're also detecting them in some vaccinated individuals. The reason for this is most probably due to graphene oxide, a nanomaterial that has a wave-multiplying property.
This is a topic that the Spanish team will be expanding on in their upcoming programs.
Above, the key fragment offered by Orwell City.
In an exclusive interview for the program La Voz de España on Channel 5 TV, La Quinta Columna reported that, in addition to detecting ionizing waves in the environment using Geiger counters, they're also detecting them in some vaccinated individuals. The reason for this is most probably due to graphene oxide, a nanomaterial that has a wave-multiplying property.
This is a topic that the Spanish team will be expanding on in their upcoming programs.
Above, the key fragment offered by Orwell City.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.