© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Constitutional Attorney Reveals Political Games Behind Roe V. Wade
Follow
3
Share
Report
2104 views • May 06, 2022
Kate Dalley hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show, and is joined live via Skype by Krisanne Hall, a constitutional attorney who exposes Roe V. Wade as the political circus it truly is.
Get Yours Today & Support The Infowar!
Get Yours Today & Support The Infowar!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.