Cyber Attack on Truth

When you're dropping truth bombs on the enemy in an information war, how do you know when you are directly over the target? Well. That's easy. It's when you're receiving the most flack. Such is the case with any discussion related to doctors who are saying anything positive about the use of Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc and Azithromycin to cure patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19.Big Tech doesn't want any licensed doctors to exercise their right to free speech. Why? Because if people realized there was a cure, or that their own immune systems are 99.74% effective in defeating SARS-CoV-2 infections, there would be no need for a vaccine, unlawful house arrests, the curtailment of our constitutional rights, or a new level of panopticon style surveillance and tracking of the American people. Their giant, worldwide PSYOP/Communist Coup d'état would be kaput!Like many such videos which speak truth to power regarding this giant, worldwide COVID-19 PSYOP/Globalist takeover operation, this video too is now banned on all Socialist Media platforms that were hatched by the CIA, such as Facebook, Google and Twitter. Why? Because it exposes a hell of a lot of Truth about what's going on with this COVID-19 PSYOP in a hard-hitting and effective way. That's precisely the reason that the authors and agents of this PSYOP don't want you to watch it, and that's exactly why you should watch it. After you do watch ot, I'm sure that you'll want to share it with everyone you know.Among other things that you will find intensely interesting in this video regarding this COVID-19 PSYOP/Worldwide Communist coup d'état, it shows Mark Zuckerberg and the CEO of Google being taken to the carpet on Capitol Hill about their censorship operation in support of this giant, Communist takeover plot. It also covers the fact that their Section 230 status is now in jeopardy. Of course, the Tech Giants are engaged in politically partisan censorship. I think the case could be made, and that it will be soon, that certain officers and employees of Facebook, Google and Twitter, which are companies that were all started with CIA (and therefore taxpayer) money, are guilty as accessories to mass murder, perjury, crimes against humanity and TREASON.Watch and learn, folks.My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...