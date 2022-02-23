Epstein Survivor: Teresa Helm Tells Her Story | CLIP | American Thought Leaders

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Epstein survivor Teresa Helm tells her story, from how she was groomed and manipulated by Ghislaine Maxwell to the abuse she says she suffered at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein. She details how to identify the early warning signs of the grooming process and how she is fighting back.