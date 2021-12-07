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STEVE KIRSCH: COVID VACCINES KILL MORE PEOPLE THAN THEY SAVE
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85 views • December 07, 2021
According to his bio, Mr. Kirsch is a serial entrepreneur and has founded several companies including Mouse Systems, Frame Technology Corp., Infoseek, Propel, Abaca, OneID, and Token. He holds several patents and invented an early version of the optical mouse.
When the pandemic hit, Mr. Kirsch put his regular business in the hands of his co-founder and fully dedicated himself to finding an effective treatment for COVID-19. Using his engineering background, he did extensive research and consulted leading medical experts on the front lines of the pandemic — contacts from his past 20 years of funding medical research for glaucoma, diabetes, and cancer.
In April 2020, Mr. Kirsch has founded COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund that is composed of experts from a wide range of fields including medicine, technology, philanthropy, and business. The organization has quickly become the world's leading fund focused on early treatments for COVID-19 that leverage repurposed drugs which are proven to be the shortest, safest, and the most effective path to reduce hospitalizations and save lives.
Please visit https://www.treatearly.org/
For up-to-date info on COVID-19, please visit https://thenewamerican.com/tag/covid.
Visit Steve Kirsch's Bio at https://www.treatearly.org/history
When the pandemic hit, Mr. Kirsch put his regular business in the hands of his co-founder and fully dedicated himself to finding an effective treatment for COVID-19. Using his engineering background, he did extensive research and consulted leading medical experts on the front lines of the pandemic — contacts from his past 20 years of funding medical research for glaucoma, diabetes, and cancer.
In April 2020, Mr. Kirsch has founded COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund that is composed of experts from a wide range of fields including medicine, technology, philanthropy, and business. The organization has quickly become the world's leading fund focused on early treatments for COVID-19 that leverage repurposed drugs which are proven to be the shortest, safest, and the most effective path to reduce hospitalizations and save lives.
Please visit https://www.treatearly.org/
For up-to-date info on COVID-19, please visit https://thenewamerican.com/tag/covid.
Visit Steve Kirsch's Bio at https://www.treatearly.org/history
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