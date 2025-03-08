BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It’s Time to Take the Devil’s Yoke Off Your Neck
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
1 month ago

If you don’t choose God, by default, you choose the devil. You cannot serve two masters, for you will love one and hate the other. When the sinner is outside of the covenant and grace of God—whether through ignorance or rebellion, it makes no difference—he takes the devil’s yoke upon him. According to Ecclesiastes 2:26, all the sinner does is work to gather and collect but only to give good things to the righteous man. This is the profound conclusion of the book of Joshua. Join us as we uncover the deeper meanings of Chapter 24, including the “iniquity of the Amorites” prophecy.


Keywords
biblegodgospelchristjesussalvationchristianschristianchristianityyeshuahistorydemonsend timeslast daysdeliverancedemon possessionsumerianancient culturesgood newsamoritesbook of joshua explainediniquity of the amoriteprophecy of genesisfourth generationsin of the canaanites
