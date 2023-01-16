15JAN23 - Video Captures Plane Losing Control Moments before Crashing in Nepal

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos





'Video Captures Plane Losing Control Moments Before Crashing in Nepal'





These are the terrifying few moments before a passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed in Nepal.

The video, filmed from a terrace, shows a Yeti Airlines jet appearing to lose control, as it began to spiral towards the ground.



The ATR-72 regional airliner was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara in central Nepal, but crashed near its final destination.

