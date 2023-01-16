Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
15JAN23 - Video Captures Plane Losing Control Moments before Crashing in Nepal
298 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published a day ago |

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos


'Video Captures Plane Losing Control Moments Before Crashing in Nepal'


These are the terrifying few moments before a passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed in Nepal.

The video, filmed from a terrace, shows a Yeti Airlines jet appearing to lose control, as it began to spiral towards the ground.

The ATR-72 regional airliner was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara in central Nepal, but crashed near its final destination.

Keywords
nepalnepali villagevillage life of nepalnepal villagenepal plane crash 2023nepal plane crash todaynepal plane crash yeti airlinesnepal plane crash today newsnepal plane crash 2022 todaynepal plane hijacknepal plane landingnepal plane crash in 2022nepal airlinesnepal plane accidentyeti airlines pokhara crashyeti airlines plane crashyeti airlines crash todaypokharapokhara crash

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket