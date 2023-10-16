A Palestinian Child Is Dying Every Five Minutes, MOATS with George Galloway Ep 282 15th October 2023 (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://youtu.be/jWDd1kIHYlQ?si=5qs70OUg-5iiZoND



Oct 15, 2023 #gaza #israel #ukraineThe same countries that supported the Ukraine war are supporting Israel. It’s the Coalition of the Killing 2. Not being seen on a screen near you





#gaza #israel #ukraine #palestine

Like and Subscribe to THE MOTHER OF ALL TALK SHOWS:

- Give SuperThanks!

- Make a Donation: https://moats.tv/donate

- Support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/georgegalloway





SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST:

- Apple Podcasts: https://shorturl.at/inpI6

- Spotify: https://shorturl.at/cijkA

- Google: https://shorturl.at/KL356





EVERY SUNDAY

🇬🇧 7PM BST LONDON

🇺🇸 11AM PDT - 12PM MDT - 1PM CDT - 2PM EDT

EVERY WEDNESDAY

🇬🇧 9PM BST LONDON

🇺🇸 1PM PDT - 2PM MDT - 3PM CDT - 4PM EDT