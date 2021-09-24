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Simon Roche, Update on Prophecies of WW III by Siener van Rensberg
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31 views • September 24, 2021
Nicolaas van Rensberg was a great prophet correct on 400 predictions. His prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Messenger-God-Adriaan-Snyman-ebook/dp/B01F8PZA10/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders at https://suidlanders.org/ in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show about 20 times before since 2016.
At 18:00 Simon Roche describes the prophecies of WW III.
Please donate to the Suidlanders at suidlanders.org .
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Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders at https://suidlanders.org/ in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show about 20 times before since 2016.
At 18:00 Simon Roche describes the prophecies of WW III.
Please donate to the Suidlanders at suidlanders.org .
If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share! Please copy my videos and promote this channel and on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message!
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome/
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
My BLOG: http://www.brianruhe.ca/category/blog/
FREE BOOK
Donate $25 (US or Canadian) to brianruhe.ca
and get a FREE book (worth $10) from www.third-reich-books.com
Contact [email protected]
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