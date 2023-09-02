Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
STEW PETERS - Alex Jones: Maui DEWs, Deep State False Flag, Trump ASSASSINATION ALERT
channel image
Rick Langley
860 Subscribers
261 views
Published Yesterday

They are lying to us about the Maui fires and what caused them.
Alex Jones, host of InfoWars, joins Stew to talk about Direct Energy Weapons and the truth globalists don’t want the public to know.
It’s clear from the evidence, the fires in Maui were not normal.

Keywords
alex jonesdeep state false flagstew petersmaui dews

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket