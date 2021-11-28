VACCINE INJURY ATTORNEY: FDA ASKS JUDGE TO GRANT IT UNTIL YEAR 2076 TO RELEASE PFIZER VACCINE DATA

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Attorney Siri published an update on his case against the FDA today, and he wrote:
"The FDA has asked a federal judge to make the public wait until the year 2076 to disclose all of the data and information it relied upon to license Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. That is not a typo. It wants 55 years to produce this information to the public.
So, let’s get this straight. The federal government shields Pfizer from liability. Gives it billions of dollars. Makes Americans take its product. But won’t let you see the data supporting its product’s safety and efficacy. Who does the government work for?"
Attorney Aaron Siri gave testimony in Washington D.C. earlier this month at Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable Discussion.
Here is his 10 minute address explaining the hurdles he is facing in suing the FDA.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/vaccine-injury-attorney-suing-the-fda-fda-asks-federal-judge-to-grant-it-until-the-year-2076-to-fully-release-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-data/