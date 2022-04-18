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Marine Le Pen : abrogation du pass vaccinal et re-intégration inconditionnelle des soignants
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41 views • April 18, 2022
15 avril 2022 : https://t.me/LAVERITEVOUSRENDRALIBRES/269
Canal Telegram "LA VÉRITÉ VOUS RENDRA LIBRES" : https://t.me/LAVERITEVOUSRENDRALIBRES
Description d'origine :
URGENT !! POUR LES SOIGNANTS, POMPIERS, MILITAIRES SANS SOLDES !!
RÉINTÉGRATION DES SUSPENDUS AVEC VERSEMENT DES SALAIRES NON VERSÉS DEPUIS LA SUSPENSION DE MACRON !!
PLUS DE PASS VACCINAL !!
PLUS DE PASS SANITAIRE !!
VOUS SAVEZ POUR QUI VOTER MAINTENANT !!
TOUT SAUF MACRON !!
PARTAGEZ !! DIFFUSEZ !! INFORMEZ !!
POUR CEUX QUI AURAIENTT DES DOUTES, COMME JE DIFFUSE QUE DES INFOS SOURCÉES, JE SUIS ALLÉ VÉRIFIER SON VOTE À L'ASSEMBLÉE ET EFFECTIVEMENT, ELLE A VOTÉ CONTRE LE PASS SANITAIRE ET VACCINAL !!
POUR PREUVE LE SCREEN DE SON VOTE ET VOUS POUVEZ ALLEZ VÉRIFIER PAR VOUS MÊME :
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sante/maladie/coronavirus/pass-sanitaire/pass-vaccinal-votre-depute-a-t-il-vote-pour-ou-contre-le-projet-de-loi-decouvrez-le-dans-notre-moteur-de-recherche_4917819.html
Canal Telegram "LA VÉRITÉ VOUS RENDRA LIBRES" : https://t.me/LAVERITEVOUSRENDRALIBRES
Description d'origine :
URGENT !! POUR LES SOIGNANTS, POMPIERS, MILITAIRES SANS SOLDES !!
RÉINTÉGRATION DES SUSPENDUS AVEC VERSEMENT DES SALAIRES NON VERSÉS DEPUIS LA SUSPENSION DE MACRON !!
PLUS DE PASS VACCINAL !!
PLUS DE PASS SANITAIRE !!
VOUS SAVEZ POUR QUI VOTER MAINTENANT !!
TOUT SAUF MACRON !!
PARTAGEZ !! DIFFUSEZ !! INFORMEZ !!
POUR CEUX QUI AURAIENTT DES DOUTES, COMME JE DIFFUSE QUE DES INFOS SOURCÉES, JE SUIS ALLÉ VÉRIFIER SON VOTE À L'ASSEMBLÉE ET EFFECTIVEMENT, ELLE A VOTÉ CONTRE LE PASS SANITAIRE ET VACCINAL !!
POUR PREUVE LE SCREEN DE SON VOTE ET VOUS POUVEZ ALLEZ VÉRIFIER PAR VOUS MÊME :
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sante/maladie/coronavirus/pass-sanitaire/pass-vaccinal-votre-depute-a-t-il-vote-pour-ou-contre-le-projet-de-loi-decouvrez-le-dans-notre-moteur-de-recherche_4917819.html
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