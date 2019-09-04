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Battlement by Forever's End ™ - Lyrics On Screen! (NEW 2019 Release Celebrating 33 Years of Forever's End! LIVE RECORDED DIY VIDEO)
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153 views • September 04, 2019
"In Peace, the Swords are by the Door! If You're Looking Down from the Battlement, Be Prepared for War! Liberty is Father Justice Served & Our Freedom's Greatest Reward! STAY HONOR MY FRIENDS!"~METAL
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