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Giuliani Reveals He Has 'Kill Switch' As Tsunami Of Evidence Surfaces On Ukraine Corruption -1687-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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61 views • November 25, 2019
‘They’re Going to Try to Kill Me’ – Rudy Giuliani Reveals He Has a Kill Switch to Release Biden Family Crime Docs ‘If He Disappears’President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in on fire and put the DC swamp and their liberal media stenographers on notice on Saturday. Giuliani reminded the DC swamp that he previously cleaned up mafia in New York and asked them, “Do you honestly think I’m intimidated? Giuliani appeared on Fox News and told host Ed Henry that because he’s the messenger exposing the Biden-Ukraine corruption that the liberal DC press suppressed, ‘they’re going to kill him.’E-Militia Article: Giuliani Reveals He Has A ‘Kill Switch’ As Tsunami Of Evidence Surfaces Detailing Biden-Ukraine Corruption – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/a4eS30pW1KS Giuliani Reveals He Has A ‘Kill Switch’ As Tsunami Of Evidence Surfaces Detailing Biden-Ukraine Corruption – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/xQoS30pW1mU

GUEST: Gene Ho was President Trump’s personal photographer before and during the 2016 Presidential campaign whose new book TRUMP-ography is not only being banned in bookstores but is one of the Internet’s most censored Trump books: https://www.trump-ography.com/ What photographers see is often overlooked by everyone else. Gene Ho, a successful Chinese-American photographer who was not at the time a Trump supporter, was catapulted into the national limelight yet as an innocuous fly-on-the-wall witness to history, a view that few people get to experience. Not only does he share the view from this unique vantage point but he also shares some of his own highs and lows in his personal struggles during the campaign and how he used Old Testament parables as guideposts of inspiration in order to bring to his life and to the life of his readers, a path to personal freedom.


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