Giuliani Reveals He Has 'Kill Switch' As Tsunami Of Evidence Surfaces On Ukraine Corruption -1687-6P

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GUEST: Gene Ho was President Trump’s personal photographer before and during the 2016 Presidential campaign whose new book TRUMP-ography is not only being banned in bookstores but is one of the Internet’s most censored Trump books: https://www.trump-ography.com/ What photographers see is often overlooked by everyone else. Gene Ho, a successful Chinese-American photographer who was not at the time a Trump supporter, was catapulted into the national limelight yet as an innocuous fly-on-the-wall witness to history, a view that few people get to experience. Not only does he share the view from this unique vantage point but he also shares some of his own highs and lows in his personal struggles during the campaign and how he used Old Testament parables as guideposts of inspiration in order to bring to his life and to the life of his readers, a path to personal freedom.
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