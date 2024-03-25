Medvedev: Russia Will “Kill Everybody” Involved in Terrorist Attack

Citizens of the Russian Federation were stunned Friday night by a horrific mass shooting inside Moscow’s Crocus concert hall. A group of gunmen randomly shot people outside the theater as they blasted away glass and doors. Once inside the concert hall, the killers shot people at point blank. Authorities say the gunmen fired at least 500 rounds of ammo. The death toll currently stands at 137, including three children. Another 180 people were wounded. An estimated 7500 people attended the concert. The assassins started a fire which quickly spread through the building. Who planned and perpetrated the attack? And what will be Russia’s response?
Rick Wiles. Airdate 03/25/2024
