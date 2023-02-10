Baby born under earthquake rubble doing well in hospital

RT





Feb 10, 2023





The baby girl born underneath the rubble in the aftermath of Monday’s devastating earthquake is said to be doing well, and has been named Aya, translated from Arabic as ‘a sign from God.’





Aya was discovered under the rubble of a five-storey apartment building, her mother having given birth while trapped, before dying from her injuries. Her father and four siblings were also killed, and she will go home with her great-uncle once she is released from hospital. According to the doctors caring for her, Aya’s health is ‘improving by the day.’





