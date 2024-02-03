Create New Account
Boston Resident Goes Nuclear As Rec Center Closes To House Illegal Immigrants
American Patriots God Country
264 Subscribers
41 views
Published 15 hours ago

STEVE'S TAKE: Freaking love this guy. I'm with you bro! These pricks destroyed my life. They got me fired, denied me unemployment, blacklisted me and now they are housing illegals over current residents. So much for caring about the black community huh libtards especially during their virtue signaling "Black History Month". #DeportIllegalsandDemocrats

Source ➡️ https://rumble.com/v4b06c9-boston-residents-go-nuclear-as-rec-center-closes-to-house-migrants.html

