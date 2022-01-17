IF COVID-19 DOESN'T EXIST THEN WHY DO PEOPLE GET SICK? (PLACEBO VS. NOSEEBO EFFECTS)...

It's very simple the whole world periodically gets sick especially around the time of the change of seasons, because of discarding and ignorance of the Biblical Dietary Laws. This has been weaponized into a covid-19 mandemic that is only made real by the belief in the lies that surround it. It is the most unscientific global pandemic ever. In Fact none of the so-called pandemics are real as described from viruses and contagion. All This is in spite of the fact that viruses have never been isolated or used to make test subjects sick. Contagion has never been proven and when tried it has been disproven. There is a world full of fake science conceived in-vitro in a computer and made into a Frankenstein monster from a petri dish full of poisons. The real evil is the PCR Test which does not detect things that don't exist. Even the images of the famous spike protein we see on our screens are of the poisoned protein surfaces similar to rust in metal pitting. You won't find any peer-reviewed papers describing how this petri dish monster can be transmitted to any person from another person. We are in the Twilight Zone of Fake science and Fake news...