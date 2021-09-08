Angry White Liberals Assaulted Republican candidate Larry Elder in Venice California

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"Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles. The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California,” he tweeted."
A flying egg narrowly missed the back of recall candidate @larryelder's head after it was thrown by an activist wearing a gorilla mask in Venice. A scuffle broke out and the candidate was escorted into an SUV. His security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles.