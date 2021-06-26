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PURE EVIL - BURYING EMPTY CASKETS. WHERE IS THE BODY OF THE PERSON YOU SAY IS DEAD? ARE THEY DEAD?
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274 views • June 26, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
If you tell someone their relative is dead of covid. And the casket is empty. Are they dead? Is it even worse than that? Where did they go? What are they doing with the bodies if they are not burying them?
If you tell someone their relative is dead of covid. And the casket is empty. Are they dead? Is it even worse than that? Where did they go? What are they doing with the bodies if they are not burying them?
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