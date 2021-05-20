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SHOW NO. 71 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (May 5th, 2021)
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74 views • May 20, 2021
In this episode, we welcomed Alison “Ali” Shultz, Legal Director at America’s Frontline Doctors founded by Dr. Simone Gold (AFLDS.org). This was a very lively and valuable discussion about concrete ways the average American can fight back against “Covid-19” lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine mandates and the general craziness that has gripped large segments of the American public. America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS.org) provides powerful tools to join in the fight to save our God-given rights, particularly medical rights and the right to reject participation in medical experimentation.
A number of expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, including regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft (LarryBecraft.org), Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister (AgentForTruth.com), Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor (ShawnOConnor.org). Some of the following experts periodically join the show: Attorney Colton Boyles (CBoylesLaw.com), Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson and Attorney Scott MacPherson (BeatIRS.com), Ryan MacPherson Ph.D (RyanMacPherson.com), Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
A number of expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, including regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft (LarryBecraft.org), Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister (AgentForTruth.com), Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor (ShawnOConnor.org). Some of the following experts periodically join the show: Attorney Colton Boyles (CBoylesLaw.com), Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson and Attorney Scott MacPherson (BeatIRS.com), Ryan MacPherson Ph.D (RyanMacPherson.com), Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
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