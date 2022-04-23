CCP’s China Lockdown Will Push the U.S. Inflation Higher While the Ukraine War Will Bring About Global Food Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
04/19/2022 Steve Cortez: The lockdown in Communist China will further intensify the global supply chain crisis while the Ukrainian war will lead to a reduction in food production. The world will face a huge food crisis as well as high inflation.