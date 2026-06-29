Joshua 24 Music Video "Stones Of Remembrance"

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Joshua 24 teaches us these lessons:
- Joshua was blessed with great victories because he kept his covenant
- Stone were needed to help people remember of the victories that God performed for them
Thanks to Ace Movi in providing the software to make this video possible.
ChatGPT created this music and lyrics from my prompt.