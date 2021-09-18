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"HELP! MY BOSS WANTS TO HAVE AN INTERACTIVE DISCUSSION ABOUT MY EXEMPTION!" -- Peggy Hall
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy Hall
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Sep 16, 2021

✅ NEW!!! THE HEALTHY AMERICAN MORNING SHOW -- LIVE STREAM
on Youtube, daily Mon-Fri 10am pacific for your positive encouragement!
URGENT! Be sure you are subscribed to BOTH my YT channels: (in case on gets a strike)
✅ "The Healthy American Peggy Hall" (Youtube main channel)
https://bit.ly/3yGTHpN
✅ "Living Swell with Peggy Hall" (Youtube backup channel)
https://bit.ly/2T6AWx2

✅ GET YOUR RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION for college or employer:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions

✅ FREE NEWSLETTER -- stay in touch if these channels go down!
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org

✅ INSTAGRAM @thehealthyamericanpeggyhall

✅ FACEBOOK peggy.hall1

✅ TELEGRAM thehealthyamericanwithpeggyhall

✅ Join my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here: https://PeggyHall.tv

✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT
https://www.howtowinincourt.com/FrameSet.cfm?mTitle=QStartHere

✅ "FULLY IMMUNIZED" T-SHIRTS HERE:
https://bit.ly/35ZCRWT

✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674

✅ SUPPORT this channel with your financial gifts here:
https://bit.ly/3jqji1L

✅ FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://bit.ly/3hfKXA1

✅ STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://bit.ly/3yjuP7B

✅ MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/363tKV4

✅ EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/3vZwTA1

✅ FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out of public schools:
https://bit.ly/3w9k99U

✅ GET MY FAV EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://bit.ly/3Ad7KVC

✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
Keywords
lawcivil rightsthehealthyamericanpeggyhall
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy