Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What I'm Doing Now
channel image
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
3 Subscribers
Shop now
128 views
Published Yesterday

Just to try and get the people involved and what can be done I am showing them what I do, and that is gardens with a raise bed and now I'm trying because I'm in a drought area, lowered beds. These are bed where you dig down about a foot and then you start your garden at that level dig down and you start the bed and you leave about let's say six inches for water catchment. With the raised beds, water just runs off but with the lowered beds the water should sit there and Beast and soak in hopefully without causing the root rot.


Https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09ZTF4ZNL

Keywords
raised bedsvegetable gardeningwater storagelowed bedsblue barrels

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket