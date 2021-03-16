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VIDEO: Maskless Woman Assaulted/Handcuffed in Texas After Mask Mandate Lifted
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110 views • March 16, 2021
The mask mandate was lifted statewide on March 10, but the very next day on Thursday a 65-year old Texas woman found herself being tackled to the ground by police after being told by a Galveston Bank of America branch to mask up. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=604fdf77dd5caf458aefa97c
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