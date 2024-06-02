Welcome Back with Bill Binney & Dr. Katherine Horton

Dr. Katherine Horton - Stop 007



Streamed live on May 31, 2024

Starts at 0:36. (Sorry, first 30s YouTube didn't tell us that we are live).





Bill Binney, retired Technical Director of the US National Security Agency (NSA), and Dr. Katherine Horton, particle physicist and former Research Fellow in Physics at the University of Oxford, return to YouTube after having been absent for a long time due to targeting by US intelligence agencies, which involves round the clock attacks on their home with Directed Energy Weapons and remote-controlled tortured with covert, non-consensual body implants that can be used to induce synthetically generated pain. Both Bill and Katherine have extensive scientific evidence of non-consensual implants in their bodies of the type that is called "Body Area Networks" in the scientific literature. A book by Dr. Hildegarde Staninger (see below) contains photographs of such implants that have been operated out of American victims of the intelligence agencies.





In this broadcast, Bill and Katherine discuss the so-called "conviction" of Donald Trump on 34 counts by a New York court, which violated laws of court procedure and the rights of the defendant in many ways. They discuss government corruption in the US and worldwide and the steps that one can take to tidy up this corruption a few months using technologies that are already available and that used to be implemented at NSA and in government elsewhere, but were stripped, altered or removed altogether by the criminal cabal that has taken over the US government.





References:

- Dr Carol Swain: The Inconvenient Truth About the Democratic Party (5min video)









- Dr. Hildegard Staninger: Global Brain Chip and Mesogens

Transcript