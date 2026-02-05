BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jason Bassler: Surviving Deplatforming & Fighting the Police State
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
419 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 1 day ago

Jason Bassler discusses his work with the Free Thought Project and the broader landscape of independent media. He highlights how social media algorithms and centralized platforms have systematically suppressed dissident voices and altered public perception. He expresses deep concern regarding a global shift toward a biometric surveillance state and a technocratic ruling class that operates beyond traditional political accountability and argues that partisan tribalism serves as a distraction, allowing for the quiet implementation of digital IDs and monetary control systems. To counter these trends, Bassler advocates for self-sufficiency, the protection of privacy rights, and the continuous pursuit of authentic information. Technological convenience is being used as a primary tool to erode human liberty.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com


***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Linktree https://linktr.ee/Jebassler

Jason Bassler Website https://www.jasonbassler.com

Free Thought Project https://thefreethoughtproject.com

X https://x.com/JasonBassler1

3 Ways to Prepare for CBDCs https://www.jasonbassler.com/product-page/CBDCbook

Little Free Thinkers https://littlefreethinkers.com


About Jason Bassler

Jason Bassler is co-founder of The Free Thought Project and has been featured in such publications as Reason, Infowars, RT, Rolling Stone and The Tom Woods Show. Bassler is also founder of Police the Police and was called “one of the most extensive recorders of law-enforcement misbehavior in America” by Rolling Stone magazine in 2018. He is also the co-founder of the United For Common Ground Media Summit.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumppolice stateicevenezuelaaidhscbpmagatechnocracyepsteinbiometricspalantirthielmusksam altmantechnate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Kevin Hughes
Xi Jinping: Taiwan remains most important issue in U.S.-China relations

Xi Jinping: Taiwan remains most important issue in U.S.-China relations

Ramon Tomey
Blueprint for Genocide: The Trump Administration&#8217;s $55 Billion Network of Domestic &#8216;Concentration Camps&#8217;

Blueprint for Genocide: The Trump Administration’s $55 Billion Network of Domestic ‘Concentration Camps’

Mike Adams
Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B &#8220;Drone Dominance Program&#8221;

Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B “Drone Dominance Program”

Belle Carter
Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Kevin Hughes
IT&#8217;S OVER: How China&#8217;s Anti-Stealth Radar and Missiles Have Ended U.S. Military Dominance

IT’S OVER: How China’s Anti-Stealth Radar and Missiles Have Ended U.S. Military Dominance

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy