Quo Vadis





May 19, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Valeria Copponi for May 17, 2023.





Here are the words of Our Lord to Valeria:





My dear children, ask yourself this question: why does the climate come against us?





The answer is soon said: have you respected nature?





No; you believe that you have become the masters of this world, and nature makes itself felt by responding with the climate, first of all, with these disasters.





Now you have realized that what you want to change with your own hands will never give you what you set out to for.





Nature turns against you and you, in the face of certain catastrophes, you no longer know how to answer.





My dearest children; make a 'Mea Culpa – mia massima culpa' and your heart will always give you more just answers if, in your hearts, you let my will enter.





I am your Good Father, I know what you need, to live your life comfortably and in agreement with one other.





If you let Satan into your hearts, you will immediately find that that good, which you need, will flee away from you.





My children, go back to pray to your Good Shepherd, ask with love and you will be answered with love and above all with justice.





You have lost everything, only because you have put 'your self' in God's place.





Convert my children, otherwise My Father will respond to your requests, in the same way that you ask.





If you return to Him with a true conversion, everything will return to earth, good and just.





I will pray to the Father to obtain the conversion of all your hearts.





Jesus your Redeemer.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfL08N5RUcg