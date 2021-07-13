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Jim Nichols: Mystery of the Archons (Gnosticism) [12.07.2021]
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153 views • July 13, 2021
ildspor: Ignore Nichol's ufology - 'If one is to believe in metaphysical postulates and Gnostic sources, Archons is a kind of archaic energy parasites, living off the fear and despair of humanity'
A film by Jim Nichols provides an overview of the Gnostic creation narrative, Sophia, Archons, m.m.
- and although the film is high strangeness, the intro is in a strange way one of the better stories about the cosmology of the neo-gnostics/gnostics.
Ignore Nichol's ufology:
--
Ancient Alien Mystery of the Archons - Invaders From Space Hd[05.02.2014]
553,409 Views feb 5, 2014
UFOTV On Demand - 553K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mMFl1v8Fc9Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaasFoY9yYQpOfL00N3nSxg
Location: United States
Joined Nov 20, 2006 - 109,254,148 views
https://www.ufotv.com/
https://twitter.com/UFOTV
https://www.facebook.com/UFOTVStudios/
https://www.instagram.com/ufotvstudios/
--
Archon (Gnosticism) - Wikipedia
Archons are, in Gnosticism and religions closely related to it, the builders of the physical universe. Among the Archontics, Ophites, Sethians and in the writings of Nag Hammadi library, the archons are rulers, each related to one of seven planets; they prevent souls from leaving the material realm.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archon_(Gnosticism)
Archons.
In Gnosticism, the archons (from Greek arkhon, "ruler" [1]) were malevolent, sadistic beings who controlled the earth, as well as many of the thoughts, feelings, and actions of humans. They assisted their master, the demiurge, with the creation of the world, and continued to help him administer his oppressive rule.
https://gnosticismexplained.org/archons/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Archons&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
‘Almost every person on Earth is born and dies as a slave.
People are born into this world and soon after become indoctrinated into a system designed to take as much energy as possible from them, until the day comes when they finally lose all their energy and die;
an awareness bubble is created by the churning sea, moves a little within this sea, and is destroyed by that same pressure that will create another awareness bubble somewhere else.
Throughout this small journey from one point in the Dark Sea to another, almost every single thought that this self-aware energetic bubble will have, won’t be its own.
It will be an implant, an imposed thought created by a foreign power that gives with one hand and takes double with the other.
This life is our challenge, the place where the self-aware human bubble can perfect its energetic control.
If it can perfect its ability to manipulate energy well enough, it has a chance to wrestle its individuality away from the Alien Trap and take this individuality on journeys beyond all current conceivable possibility.’
– Overcoming The Archon, John Kreiter
Source:
Det Archontiske Meteorbælte
by ildspor
https://ildspor.wordpress.com/2021/07/11/det-archontiske-meteorbaelte/
Straw tanks and research notes (drawing on previous articles):
If one is to believe in metaphysical postulates and Gnostic sources, Archons is a kind of archaic energy parasites, living off the fear and despair of humanity.
John Lamb Lash is the front man of the Gnostic revival - a Neo-Gnostic revival is taking place to a great extent in these years; I asked John Lamb Lash about Jim Nichols' film a few years ago, to which he replied that the film was not bad, but that Nichols otherwise spread too much. ¨
This answer means that Lash must consider the film to contain considerably great Gnostic truths, and that he does not scrap it all, even though he says Nichols is jumping around too much.
John Lamb Lash's neo-nostalgic milestone of a book, ‘Not In His Image’, has greatly impressed many well-known scholars, such as Stanislav Grof, Graham Hancock, Colin Wilson, and others.
The English Kabbalist, scientist, magician, alchemist; John Dee, the queen's intelligence chief and the original agent 007, reportedly tried to contact these archons.
For this purpose he used a special language. When he got through to their world - and the following interpretation comes from Michael Tsarion - he entered into a pact in which he in return for insight and power had to pay back in human blood.
One immediately thinks of Baal here.
https://ildspor.wordpress.com/2021/07/11/det-archontiske-meteorbaelte/
A film by Jim Nichols provides an overview of the Gnostic creation narrative, Sophia, Archons, m.m.
- and although the film is high strangeness, the intro is in a strange way one of the better stories about the cosmology of the neo-gnostics/gnostics.
Ignore Nichol's ufology:
--
Ancient Alien Mystery of the Archons - Invaders From Space Hd[05.02.2014]
553,409 Views feb 5, 2014
UFOTV On Demand - 553K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mMFl1v8Fc9Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaasFoY9yYQpOfL00N3nSxg
Location: United States
Joined Nov 20, 2006 - 109,254,148 views
https://www.ufotv.com/
https://twitter.com/UFOTV
https://www.facebook.com/UFOTVStudios/
https://www.instagram.com/ufotvstudios/
--
Archon (Gnosticism) - Wikipedia
Archons are, in Gnosticism and religions closely related to it, the builders of the physical universe. Among the Archontics, Ophites, Sethians and in the writings of Nag Hammadi library, the archons are rulers, each related to one of seven planets; they prevent souls from leaving the material realm.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archon_(Gnosticism)
Archons.
In Gnosticism, the archons (from Greek arkhon, "ruler" [1]) were malevolent, sadistic beings who controlled the earth, as well as many of the thoughts, feelings, and actions of humans. They assisted their master, the demiurge, with the creation of the world, and continued to help him administer his oppressive rule.
https://gnosticismexplained.org/archons/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Archons&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
‘Almost every person on Earth is born and dies as a slave.
People are born into this world and soon after become indoctrinated into a system designed to take as much energy as possible from them, until the day comes when they finally lose all their energy and die;
an awareness bubble is created by the churning sea, moves a little within this sea, and is destroyed by that same pressure that will create another awareness bubble somewhere else.
Throughout this small journey from one point in the Dark Sea to another, almost every single thought that this self-aware energetic bubble will have, won’t be its own.
It will be an implant, an imposed thought created by a foreign power that gives with one hand and takes double with the other.
This life is our challenge, the place where the self-aware human bubble can perfect its energetic control.
If it can perfect its ability to manipulate energy well enough, it has a chance to wrestle its individuality away from the Alien Trap and take this individuality on journeys beyond all current conceivable possibility.’
– Overcoming The Archon, John Kreiter
Source:
Det Archontiske Meteorbælte
by ildspor
https://ildspor.wordpress.com/2021/07/11/det-archontiske-meteorbaelte/
Straw tanks and research notes (drawing on previous articles):
If one is to believe in metaphysical postulates and Gnostic sources, Archons is a kind of archaic energy parasites, living off the fear and despair of humanity.
John Lamb Lash is the front man of the Gnostic revival - a Neo-Gnostic revival is taking place to a great extent in these years; I asked John Lamb Lash about Jim Nichols' film a few years ago, to which he replied that the film was not bad, but that Nichols otherwise spread too much. ¨
This answer means that Lash must consider the film to contain considerably great Gnostic truths, and that he does not scrap it all, even though he says Nichols is jumping around too much.
John Lamb Lash's neo-nostalgic milestone of a book, ‘Not In His Image’, has greatly impressed many well-known scholars, such as Stanislav Grof, Graham Hancock, Colin Wilson, and others.
The English Kabbalist, scientist, magician, alchemist; John Dee, the queen's intelligence chief and the original agent 007, reportedly tried to contact these archons.
For this purpose he used a special language. When he got through to their world - and the following interpretation comes from Michael Tsarion - he entered into a pact in which he in return for insight and power had to pay back in human blood.
One immediately thinks of Baal here.
https://ildspor.wordpress.com/2021/07/11/det-archontiske-meteorbaelte/
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