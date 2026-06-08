British State sanctions silencing dissent with Tony Greenstein on The World Today.

British State sanctions silencing dissent





Our guest today is a 72-year old grandfather and carer. He is also a prominent Jewish socialist activist, a writer, and trade unionist. Tony Greenstein has a track record of opposing racism, fascism, colonialism, and imperialism. Tony co-founded the Brighton and Hove Committee Against Fascism and Racism. In the 1980s, he was on the Executive of Anti-Fascist Action. He then went on to co-found the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in the UK, now the largest national Palestinian solidarity organisation of its kind in Europe.





Recently Tony found that his Bank - Santander UK has frozen numerous accounts of his and that of The Brighton Trust, a registered charity which supports a kindergarten, the Al Tafawk Children's Centre in Jenin, Palestine.This is not the first time Tony has been debanked.





Tony's opposition to the genocide in Gaza has lead to charges against him for "inviting support for terrorism" under Section 12 of the UK's Terrorism Act. This offence carries a possible sentence of 14 years in prison. He is being prosecuted solely for writing in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle against apartheid, siege and genocide. This trial commences on August 18.





Unfortunately, Tony Greenstein's case cannot be separated from the wider political moment. More than 2700 people been arrested for stating their support for Palestine Action under the UK's Terrorism Act. We speak to Tony today about the injustices also occurring in the UK before our very eyes.





About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world.