[Apr 19, 2023] CuttingEdge: Jeremiah 27 Reading

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4/21/2023 Live Stream @8amEST/7CST on Rumble RU Ready? Jeremiah 27.
Before the show be sure to read Jeremiah 27 to answer the verse-by-verse questions. Look forward to prep day fun!!!!!!!!!
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