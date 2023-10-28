The dog curled up in the mud and his legs were crippled She spent the night in the cold

Pitiful Animal
Oct 28, 2023
A dog appeared yesterday at Maipú, curled up in the mud and with crippled feet
As always, no one was about to help her
She spent the night in the cold. Let's watch the vide
Our house was full of rescued dogs but we couldn't leave her alone
The baby was about six months old and it looked like her leg was broken
Her fur was too long to cover those eyes and she couldn't see anything
At 2 o'clock I took her to the hairdresser, Gisela Andrea Gonzalez Olguin
She was so pitiful. I thought it was time to help a little dog
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKqX4pc-8bU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.