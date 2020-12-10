Shiny Diamonds - Cigar Box Guitar Jam

Here is an improvisation on my cigar box guitar where I had just put newer heavier strings on it as a test. The heavier strings help put out more sound but the action becomes a bit too high and there are less overtones as the tension gets too tight. I'll probably try a new test where I down tune the heavier strings a few steps to see if that brings more character into the sounds.



Once the guitar was recorded I added four tracks of drums via my Roland Handsonic. The final xylophone track has quite a few effects on it via guitar rig 6 and it kind of reminds me of light refracting through some kind of diamond or crystal, hence the name of this song Shiny Diamonds. Thanks for listening :-)