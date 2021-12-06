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USA Oregon - Coming To A State (and Country) To You All Soon! [05.12.2021]
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70 views • December 06, 2021
Oregon Health Authority moves to implement 'permanent' indoor mask mandate
Jon Brown 20 hrs ago
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/oregon-health-authority-moves-to-implement-permanent-indoor-mask-mandate/
47 views Dec 5, 2021
Just A Voice 4
119 subscribers
https://youtu.be/SttvcbFyqQk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHLjQss5hq7qinxsZQgWIvA
Jon Brown 20 hrs ago
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/oregon-health-authority-moves-to-implement-permanent-indoor-mask-mandate/
47 views Dec 5, 2021
Just A Voice 4
119 subscribers
https://youtu.be/SttvcbFyqQk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHLjQss5hq7qinxsZQgWIvA
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