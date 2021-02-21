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Persuasion: How to change minds even when it seems impossible
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62 views • February 21, 2021
Credits to Zeitgeist TNN on YouTube who has given me permission to repost this video.
This is the third and final part of "Why normies comply and Skeptics don't".
It contains a simple technique on how to change minds. Many of us have been frustrated in recent months at the seemingly illogical but entrenched views of "believers" Here's how we can save them.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/six-questions-that-neil-ferguson-should-be-asked
A couple of examples: https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vSz-0qqLYJgXYj25x0h7gqmYsQMrdwvwIlW0tQJCunz1v4Zon79jXiefCcIOpDjSg/pub
This is the third and final part of "Why normies comply and Skeptics don't".
It contains a simple technique on how to change minds. Many of us have been frustrated in recent months at the seemingly illogical but entrenched views of "believers" Here's how we can save them.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/six-questions-that-neil-ferguson-should-be-asked
A couple of examples: https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vSz-0qqLYJgXYj25x0h7gqmYsQMrdwvwIlW0tQJCunz1v4Zon79jXiefCcIOpDjSg/pub
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