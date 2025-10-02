BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Sound of Freedom – Jill Janiec
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 1 day ago

Jill Janiec, a warrior for Jesus Christ,  recently participated in an all night prayer and worship service in Port Huron.   She explains what it means to “speak in tongues”  and her calling to help people to find true freedom in Jesus Christ.  She is leading the charge to awaken the Church.

To learn more, go to JillJaniec.com


Jill Janiec is nutritional health consultant, life coach, minister and a motivational public speaker. She is a mentor to many people of all ages for health and healing spirit, soul and body. Jill will bring to you, your family, your church, business, small groups or conferences the wisdom and strategies for you to walk in Divine  health and excellence of soul. Overcoming many health issues herself like lupus, fibromyalgia, and cancer, Jill is the perfect health coach to take you on a journey of wholeness and healing. Her greatest desire and passion is to see others live a life of freedom from the inside out!
Jilljaniec.org 


Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Keywords
eileen teschblue water healthy livinggbs mediabwhlport huron michiganmichigan new media
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy