The Sound of Freedom – Jill Janiec

Jill Janiec, a warrior for Jesus Christ, recently participated in an all night prayer and worship service in Port Huron. She explains what it means to “speak in tongues” and her calling to help people to find true freedom in Jesus Christ. She is leading the charge to awaken the Church.

To learn more, go to JillJaniec.com





Jill Janiec is nutritional health consultant, life coach, minister and a motivational public speaker. She is a mentor to many people of all ages for health and healing spirit, soul and body. Jill will bring to you, your family, your church, business, small groups or conferences the wisdom and strategies for you to walk in Divine health and excellence of soul. Overcoming many health issues herself like lupus, fibromyalgia, and cancer, Jill is the perfect health coach to take you on a journey of wholeness and healing. Her greatest desire and passion is to see others live a life of freedom from the inside out!

Jilljaniec.org





Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.