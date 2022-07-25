THE GUTENBERG CONSPIRACY (THE MEDIA MATRIX — PART 1)

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TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/media/
From the Renaissance to the Reformation, from the fall of feudalism to the rise of capitalism, from the Scientific Revolution to the Industrial Revolution, from the way we order our thoughts to what we choose to think about, nothing survived the printing revolution intact. Our world is the world that the printing press has created.