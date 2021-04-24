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'Black Guns Matter founder Most Americans see the 'fake media' CNN.
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150 views • April 24, 2021
Love this brother! With his black guns and with the white guns we will kick the S_ _T out of the Red guns! People under Communism are slaves, and will do what ever their task masters tell them. WE who have lived in freedom will go down with our last breaths to defend freedom, something they know nothing about!
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