Where Did the Universe Come From? | Book Preview on Apologetics Storytime
Chance of Wonder
Check out our newest book, Where Did the Universe Come From?, which is on the shelves now!


Where Did the Universe Come From? uses kid-friendly language and colorful illustrations to get young (and old!) minds thinking about the evidence for a designer, the impossibility of something coming from nothing, how the biblical creation text squares with modern scientific knowledge, and more.


Written by a mom with a S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, math) background, there’s even an extensive contextual notes section for parents (preview that below) and caregivers wishing to further explore the concepts presented through the story and learn the scientific and cultural facts that support what we already know about creation from the Bible.


* Buy the book: https://chanceofwonder.com/u

* FAQ: https://chanceofwonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/

* Parent Notes Preview: https://chanceofwonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/

