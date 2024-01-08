Create New Account
Giving Up Caffeine Proving Harder Than I Expected.
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published Yesterday

When they say that giving up caffeinated beverages after many years of being addicted to them is a quick, easy , mostly painless process, that is not true at all. Even with all the daily supplements and vitamins I put in my body, I am still.facing caffeine withdrawal symptoms after nine weeks. 

Keywords
addictioncoffeesymptomscaffeine withdrawal

