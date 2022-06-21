Insurrection Day 2.0

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Colbert Insurrection
* Colbert team arrested after storming the capitol.
* Group under direct control of extremist Colbert.
* Insurrectionists helped by these lawmakers.
* Colbert knew what he was sending his men to do.
* ‘This was never some sort of peaceful protest’.
* We are truly scarred by what we saw; our wounds could take years to heal.
* 1/6: she nearly died even though she wasn’t there.
* We need an investigation into Colbert’s assault.
* Precedent helps us navigate Colbert’s insurrection.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 June 2022