Insurrection Day 2.0

Colbert Insurrection

* Colbert team arrested after storming the capitol.

* Group under direct control of extremist Colbert.

* Insurrectionists helped by these lawmakers.

* Colbert knew what he was sending his men to do.

* ‘This was never some sort of peaceful protest’.

* We are truly scarred by what we saw; our wounds could take years to heal.

* 1/6: she nearly died even though she wasn’t there.

* We need an investigation into Colbert’s assault.

* Precedent helps us navigate Colbert’s insurrection.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308236260112

