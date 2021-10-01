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Homemade Cure for Graphene Magnetism and Weaponized Spike Proteins (CV-19)[20.09.2021]
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225 views • October 01, 2021
This is an easy-to-make cure that has been 100% successful treating everyone (unvaxxed) who has taken it because they were magnetized from graphene oxide exposure and/ or damaged from the spike proteins that are being shed by genetically altered humans who were stupid enough to get the Genocide-Jab.
No, I'm not a doctor (which in today's world of tyrannical medical apartheid and open genocide, that's definitely a good thing)
I'm just a humble, self-taught researcher, Christian, and Patriot trying to do what he can to be of service to humanity.
I don't know how effective it is for people who are suffering damages from the Frankenshot, but as it works to remove graphene oxide from the body, and to protect the ACE2 receptor cells being penetrated by spike proteins, I'm confident it will at least help undo some of the damages.
I'm not confident that it will provide any protection from the nanotech that's designed to rewrite one's DNA, but unfortunately, I've not come across anything in my research that will. Sorry about that, you shouldn't have gotten the shot.
- 2 grapefruit juice and peels
- 2 lemons juice and peels
- citric acid (Citronsyre)
- can of legumes (beans) it doesn't matter which kind
- pine needles (Grannåle)
(Not Norfolk Island pine (Araucaria heterophylla) or Yew pine (Podocarpus macrophyllus), because they're not true pines, & both contain toxic compounds)
- water
- slow boil for 4-5 hours with lid on
- let cool
- strain, and enjoy
Kenan SonOfEnos - 5167 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ek8GSwAywGb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sonofenos/
No, I'm not a doctor (which in today's world of tyrannical medical apartheid and open genocide, that's definitely a good thing)
I'm just a humble, self-taught researcher, Christian, and Patriot trying to do what he can to be of service to humanity.
I don't know how effective it is for people who are suffering damages from the Frankenshot, but as it works to remove graphene oxide from the body, and to protect the ACE2 receptor cells being penetrated by spike proteins, I'm confident it will at least help undo some of the damages.
I'm not confident that it will provide any protection from the nanotech that's designed to rewrite one's DNA, but unfortunately, I've not come across anything in my research that will. Sorry about that, you shouldn't have gotten the shot.
- 2 grapefruit juice and peels
- 2 lemons juice and peels
- citric acid (Citronsyre)
- can of legumes (beans) it doesn't matter which kind
- pine needles (Grannåle)
(Not Norfolk Island pine (Araucaria heterophylla) or Yew pine (Podocarpus macrophyllus), because they're not true pines, & both contain toxic compounds)
- water
- slow boil for 4-5 hours with lid on
- let cool
- strain, and enjoy
Kenan SonOfEnos - 5167 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ek8GSwAywGb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sonofenos/
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