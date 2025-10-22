Why Profits Don’t Equal Cash Flow | Small Business Finance Explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know your business can be profitable yet still run out of cash? In this video, we break down why profits don’t always equal positive cash flow, and why understanding the difference is essential for business stability. Learn how to identify cash flow gaps and take actionable steps to keep your business financially healthy.