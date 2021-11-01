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New documentary on WHO exposes widespread corruption, massive funding by Bill Gates
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155 views • November 01, 2021
'TrustWHO,' a documentary film produced by Lilian Franck, reveals the clandestine influences — including Bill Gates’s role as No. 1 funder — controlling the World Health Organization, to the peril of public health.
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